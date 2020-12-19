Contact tracing: Innovative tracking device could help stem coronavirus pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8829212" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 Chicago's Mark Rivera walks you through how to use the COVID-19 vaccine calculator to find your place in line to get the shot.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An innovative "COVID-19 tracker" that can detect when an individual was possibly exposed to the coronavirus might soon be coming to your school or workplace.At the Center for Early Education, a private independent elementary school in West Hollywood, administrators and staff have been mobilizing, preparing for students when they're able to safely return to campus in 2021.Directional signage, creative reminders to stay 6 feet apart, and something new: microchips that part of a digital contact tracing system. Every student, teacher and staff on campus will wear one."I was looking for something that I could use with 2 year olds or 12 year olds where the price point wouldn't be so high," said the head of school, Reveta Bowers.Bowers said a pediatric epidemiologist suggested she look into the AlertTrace contact tracing system for her students and staff."They were very small device," Bowers said. "In the case of young children, you can clip it to the back of their shirt."The mini microchips, powered by tiny batteries, track the movements of everyone wearing them.