As COVID cases rise, CVS Pharmacy expands accessibility of Paxlovid oral treatment

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A new service offered at all CVS Pharmacy locations comes just in time for Myra Gutierrez of Long Beach.

She went to her local pharmacy to figure out if she's been infected with COVID-19.

"Because my friend, she has COVID, and for me, I don't know," she said.

If she were experiencing symptoms, Gutierrez would be in luck because if she's eligible, Pharmacist Tungie Williams can prescribe the oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid to patients like her.

"It's important to start treatment within five days of feeling those symptoms. So if you are eligible to get the Paxlovid, it is important to start immediately," said Williams.

The Food and Drug Administration gave pharmacists the green light to prescribe the medication in July, but CVS recently expanded the service to its drugstores in 49 states. The moves comes as COVID cases are climbing.

"They should go to CVS.com or go to the CVS pharmacy app and complete a digital screener. There, they'll answer some questions," said Williams.

The questionnaire customers fill out helps pharmacists determine if there might be any drug interactions.

"Statin medications for cholesterol might be an issue. So in that case, we might ourselves consult with their doctor to see if it's necessary to possibly hold off on that medication while completing the five-day course," he said.

Paxlovid is highly recommended for people with underlying health conditions.

"It does help them shorten the symptoms, or decrease the symptoms that they are experiencing," Williams said.

Pharmacists will also look at a patient's kidney and liver function as well check for a certain blood test performed in the past year. CVS charges a $60 assessment fee that can be charged to a health account such as an FSA or HSA but the medication is free.

Gutierrez said if she has COVID, then she might need it.

She is glad it is now easily accessible.