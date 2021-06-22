Largest pocket of unvaccinated: Young people, age 18-29

A new CDC study finds the largest pocket of unimmunized people are young adults. At the end of May, 80% of Americans 65 and older had received at least one vaccine dose, but only 38% of those 18 to 29 had done the same.The numbers are better in Los Angeles County, where 53 percent of young adults have gotten at least one shot, but many are not following through on their second dose."Studies have shown that two doses of a variant, are extremely effective at preventing hospitalizations, and preventing infection with the variant itself," said Dr. David Bronstein, infectious disease specialist from Kaiser Permanente.Another CDC study found most who are vaccine hesitant say they don't feel like they have enough information about vaccine safety. But Bronstein says we do have adequate information about what happens when get COVID."We've seen a lot of younger people, especially recently, who have made up more of the percentage of people in the hospital than they did before," Bronstein said.Health officials said vaccine access is even more urgent for communities of color. Only 43 percent of Blacks and 51 percent of Latinx residents 16 and older have received at least one dose.