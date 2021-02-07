Los Angeles County to prioritize second vaccine doses next week amid supply shortage

First Dose Appointments Available Now at https://t.co/UVkFi7cEUy for Monday, Feb. 8.



NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- There is more capacity at Los Angeles County's five vaccination super sites than there are vaccines to go around. Starting Tuesday, the county will shift its priorities from first dose vaccinations to those people in need of a second dose.The shift is being made for people who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and need their second one after 21 days , said Manuel Martinez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The state is struggling to acquire more doses to inoculate Californians who want one. For now, frontline health workers, those living in retirement homes and anyone over 65 years of age is eligible.Mel Valladares was able to get his parents their first shot of the vaccine at the Cal State Northridge site after making an appointment online."We had a little bit of trouble with the first website but the second website, My Turn , it's really good. They like the service, it's quick and easy. You go through, 15-minute wait and we're done," he said.In East L.A., people waited in line Saturday outside Clínica Monseñor Oscar A. Romero, which received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine. A staggering 40% of the clinic's patients have tested positive for COVID-19, compared to the county's 16.5% positivity rate."A lot of undocumented people, a lot of essential workers come to Clinica Romero and they are the ones that are dying," said Carlos Vaquerano with the clinic.Despite a looming shortage of vaccines, state and local health officials are hopeful that Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine will receive emergency use authorization from the FDA. If it does, it could help boost distribution and speed up the vaccination process.For now, those who have had their first doses of the vaccine are starting to plan for a better future."I am hoping to get together with my girlfriends that I haven't seen in a year, and maybe if it just means wearing masks and being (physically) distanced, but at least maybe now we'll feel a little bit safer seeing each other face to face even though we all know we still have to be careful," said Candy Miyamura, who also received her shot at CSUN.Once vaccines are fully available, super sites like the one in Northridge will be able to vaccinate up to 4,000 on a daily basis.