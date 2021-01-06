What are the side effects of the COVID vaccine? See our FAQ

Community & Events

We spoke with an infectious disease specialist at Cedars Sinai Medical Center to answer some frequently asked questions related to the vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use and there are a lot of questions about it.

Most people won't be able to get it right away. For example, states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes.

We spoke with Dr. Priya Soni, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, about some of the most asked questions related to the vaccine.

The questions we asked were:
-Is the COVID vaccine safe?
-What are the side effects of the vaccine?

-When am I going to get the COVID vaccine?
-Can you spread the virus after you get the vaccine?
-Can I get the vaccine if I've had COVID-19?

To find out the answers to these questions, watch the video above.
