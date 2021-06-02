LA County offering tickets for Dodgers, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC as vaccine incentive

The state of California is already offering millions of dollars in prizes for vaccination, while Los Angeles County has previously put season tickets for the Lakers and other teams up as drawing prizes as well. Other local sites are offering incentives such as Target gift cards.
The county this week is currently offering season tickets for the Kings or the Galaxy for eligible residents who get vaccinated through Thursday, June 3.
After that, county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said, the next incentive offered in the vaccination sweepstakes will be a pair of 2021-22 season tickets for either the Dodgers or the LAFC.
"Thanks to the generosity of these teams and their deep commitment to getting us all safely to the end of the pandemic, one lucky pair will be able to watch all of one of these teams' home games live and in person next season," Ferrer said.
Eligibility for the Dodgers or LAFC tickets starts Friday June 4 and lasts through next Thursday.
The sweepstakes is open to anyone 18 or older who gets vaccinated for the first time at designated sites or someone who gets their second dose and brings another person along getting their first dose. The vaccination sites for eligibility are any run by the city or county of Los Angeles or those run by St. John's Well Child and Family Center.
Rules for the sweepstakes are available here.
Information on getting vaccinated in Los Angeles County is available here.
RELATED: Will cash prizes convince more Angelenos to get vaccinated?
Ferrer says more than 4.3 million county residents have been fully vaccinated, a little more than half of the eligible population.
Ferrer said at the current rate of about 100,000 vaccinations a week, the county can expect to have about 80% of its eligible population vaccinated by late August, which is later than officials had hoped.
The vaccine incentives are one way to speed up that process, in addition to making vaccines easily available through mobile clinics in underserved communities.
Accelerating vaccination rates is particularly critical as the state fully reopens, dropping capacity limits and other restrictions as of June 15.
Gov. Gavin Newsom last month announced a $116.5 million incentive program for vaccination, including grand prizes of $15 million to be split among 10 vaccinated Californians.
Other prizes include $50,000 in cash for 30 Californians, plus $50 gift cards for 2 million people.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces vaccine incentive program