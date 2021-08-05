Palm Springs to require proof of COVID vaccination to eat indoors at restaurants, bars

The council voted 5-0 to require masks inside all businesses for customers and employees, require proof of vaccination or recent COVID-19 test to eat indoors at bars and restaurants, and to require proof of vaccination or a recent COVID-19 test to attend "large-scale'' ticketed events.
The restaurant and bar mandate only applies to their indoor sections, meaning no proof will be required to eat outside, according to officials.
What was considered a large-scale event'' was debated Wednesday. Although no clear definition was given, the Splash House event scheduled for Aug. 13-15 was cited as an example of needing proof to enter.
City Council members used policy trends from cities such as New York City and Los Angeles provided by city manager Justin Clifton to guide their new mandates.
Council members said these mandates can be reduced and appealed at any time and with another special meeting if needed.
MORE | LA to consider requiring vaccination to enter public indoor spaces