Proof of vaccination will be required to get into these places

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- New vaccine requirements will go into effect on Nov. 4 for LA County and on Nov. 8 for the city of L.A."This is the best way we're going to be able to go from a pandemic situation to an endemic situation where we all learn to live safely with this virus," said emergency physician Michael Daignault.Starting Nov. 4, the county will require proof of vaccination at bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries, nightclubs and lounges.The city mandate for indoor places will require proof of vaccination at spots where food and beverages are served like restaurants, bars, coffee shops, breweries and wineries.The city mandate also includes gyms and fitness venues. Plus, entertainment and recreational venues like movie theaters, music and concert venues, museums and shopping centers. It also includes personal care establishments like spas, nail salons, hair salons and barbershops.Watch the video for more.