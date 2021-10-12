Community & Events

Every eligible student at this Highland Park charter school is vaccinated

More than 200 people have been vaccinated at a COVID pop-up in Highland Park.
Every eligible student at this Highland Park school is vaccinated

HIGHLAND PARK -- Every eligible student at Academia Avance charter school in Highland Park is fully vaccinated according to school officials.

"We have 100% of our staff vaccinated and 100% of our eligible students on campus vaccinated," said the executive director of Academia Avance Ricardo Mireles.

The school not only offered vaccines to the students but to their families as well. Mireles said many students and families were vaccine-hesitant at first.

The pop-up is run in partnership with the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians to help get the vaccine out to underserved communities.

