LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ralphs is now offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing at its pharmacy locations in Southern and Central California.The test will help people know whether they have recently been infected with coronavirus.The price is $25 and most results are said to be confirmed in 15 minutes.Ralphs' parent company Kroger is the first U.S. retailer to offer rapid antibody testing to customers.