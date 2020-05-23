Southern California nurse and mother battling COVID-19 in hospital

"We had a few days where the doctor was saying her mom might not make it," said family friend Elisa Murillo.
Arlene is sedated and on a ventilator battling COVID-19.
The 44-year-old is a nurse at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City and was admitted to a nearby hospital three weeks ago.
"This has taken such a toll on Ivy and AJ and it's so scary because unfortunately they both had to grow up so fast and that's really hard," Murillo said.
Ivy's girlfriend Elisa Murillo says at 22, Ivy is forced to make life changing decisions.
"Ivy has been so strong to make executive decision to take her grandparents to the hospital when she say they started having signs of Covid."
Her grandmother Josie remains on a ventilator. Her grandfather Fernando lost his battle with COVID-19 a week ago.
"The grandpa Fernando was like a dad to Adrian so it really hit him really hard," Murillo said.
The day Fernando died, Murillo says 11-year-old Adrian became sick. He too tested positive for the virus. So did Ivy. Fortunately, both are recovering physically.
But they worry about bills and household expenses, and how they'll tell their mother and grandmother their grandfather is gone.
"We need all the prayers we can get. We're praying for a miracle right now."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Aquino family.
