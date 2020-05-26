Coronavirus

Arleta household shattered after coronavirus kills 2 family members

A family in Arleta devastated by the novel coronavirus is in mourning after losing their mother and grandfather to COVID-19.
By
ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A family in Arleta devastated by the novel coronavirus is in mourning after losing another beloved family member to COVID-19.

Arlene Aquino, a nurse for more than 20 years, died from COVID-19 over the weekend.

"We just prayed for a miracle, a last minute miracle," family friend Elisa Murillo said.

The single mom was on a ventilator for more than three weeks. Her family received a call from the hospital during the weekend.

"Unfortunately, the virus was just too much," Murillo said.

Aquino's 22-year-old daughter Ivy, 11-year-old son Adrian, or AJ Adan, and Murillo, Ivy's girlfriend, were only able to see Arlene through video chat.

RELATED: Southern California nurse and mother battling COVID-19 in hospital
EMBED More News Videos

As a single mom, Arlene Aquino shares a tight bond with her daughter Ivy and her son Adrian or "AJ" Adan, which is why what's happening is especially difficult.



"We told AJ to write down everything he ever wanted to say to her," Murillo said. "We told her we're going to take care of AJ and we're going to take care of ourselves. And as we were talking to her she passed."

Aquino was just 44 years old.

It's especially heartbreaking since her children are still grieving the loss of their 77-year-old grandfather Fernando, who died from coronavirus just over a week ago.

Their grandmother Josie is also on a ventilator, fighting to recover from COVID-19. So far, she is unaware she has lost her daughter and her husband.

"We really need prayers for grandma Josie," Murillo said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Arlene's children. Their hope is to keep their home in Arleta.

"We're going to do whatever we can to keep this house so we can keep something from Arlene and keep her memory alive," Murillo said.

The family is preparing to bury Fernando Aquino on June 4. Plans have yet to be made for Arlene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessarletalos angeleslos angeles countycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats due to pandemic
California to allow shopping at retail stores to resume
Glendale tour bus company hit hard by coronavirus pandemic
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California to allow shopping at retail stores to resume
Apparent burglar shot, killed after breaking into Hesperia home
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
Bob Hope's USO legacy kept alive by singer Jan Daley
Brush fire burning in Pomona near 10 Fwy
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Glendale tour bus company hit hard by coronavirus pandemic
Show More
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
Manhattan Beach moving ahead with retail reopening
'Military Wives' a true story of support on the homefront
Memorial Day: Fallen honored at LA National Cemetery
Eaton Canyon hiking trails closed after too many show up
More TOP STORIES News