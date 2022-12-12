Firefighters discover about 400 marijuana plants after fire erupts at home in Covina

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Monday morning discovered about 400 marijuana plants inside a Covina home that erupted in flames, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a structure fire in the 19000 block of Lorencita Drive, a spokesperson said. County sheriff's deputies were also summoned to the scene.

Firefighters initially went into "defensive mode" as massive flames shot through the roof of the house. The fire seemed to be under control about an hour later, although smoke continued to rise from the home's first and second levels.

No injuries were reported.

A Sheriff's Department spokesperson later confirmed that some 400 marijuana plants were found at the scene.

No arrests were immediately announced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.