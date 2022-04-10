officer-involved shooting

Suspect dies in hospital after officer-involved shooting in Covina, authorities say

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was fatally shot during an officer-involved shooting Saturday night near a liquor store in Covina, authorities said.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 100 block of East Arrow Highway near Citrus Avenue, close to a Starbucks location.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officers with the Covina Police Department were responding to the scene when the shooting unfolded.

Though details were limited, the sheriff's department says the suspect was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured and it's unclear what prompted the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

