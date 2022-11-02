19-year-old wanted in connection to Halloween party shooting in Covina that left 2 dead

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police released the picture of the man wanted in connection to a Halloween party shooting in Covina that left two men dead - a 20-year-old and his uncle - and two others wounded.

Joel Daniel Garcia, 19, is wanted for attempted murder and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating him.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. Investigators say a fight broke out between two groups at some point during the party and that resulted in gunfire.

Investigators say about 70 people gathered for the celebration. It's unknown if the suspect was invited to the party.

One of the victims killed was identified by the coroner's office as 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez. His 33-year-old uncle, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital. The conditions of the two men who survived is unclear.

Authorities say Garcia should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Benitez's family. If you want to donate, click here.