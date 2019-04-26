WATCH
Coyote chases down would-be thief in Downey
KABC
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A coyote to the rescue! But it was chasing something a lot bigger than a roadrunner!
Cristy Trujillo posted video on Facebook showing a thief breaking into her stepfather's car in Downey.
Out of nowhere, the coyote appears and chases the guy away.
You can even see the man trying to hide and checking to see if the coast is clear.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
