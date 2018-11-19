Coyote killed by police after attacking 3-year-old child in Placentia park

Placentia police officers shot and killed a coyote in a residential neighborhood after it attacked a 3-year-old child, officials said.

Placentia police officers shot and killed a coyote after it attacked a 3-year-old child playing in a park, officials said.

The attack happened in Parque del Arroyo Verde around 1:30 p.m.

The coyote bit a 3-year-old girl in the head as she was playing in the park with her mother nearby, said Sgt. Adam Gloe with the Placentia Police Department.

The coyote then ran off and witnesses reported seeing it wandering around a local neighborhood.

Officers found the animal in a nearby residential neighborhood.

The coyote was relatively large, possibly weighing around 75 pounds, Gloe said.

"After the officers located the coyote, due to it just having attacked a child, they shot and killed it," Gloe said.

The child was brought to a local hospital for treatment. The injuries were not life-threatening, Gloe said.

Orange County Animal Care officers picked up the deceased coyote.
