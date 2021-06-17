ABC Primetime

Craig Ferguson talks about hosting season 2 of 'The Hustler' on ABC

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Craig Ferguson talks about hosting season 2 of 'The Hustler'

NEW YORK -- "The Hustler" is back for a second season with host Craig Ferguson on ABC.

The game show has been called "The most diabolical game on television."

"The thing I enjoy the most about this show is that I don't really host it, I play it along with everyone else," Ferguson said. "It's like being the dealer, not a drugs dealer, but a dealer at a cards game or something. Because I don't' know who 'The Hustler' is, I just play it, and it's kind of a dream job for me to be honest."

It returns as five new competitors join Ferguson as they try to figure out who among them is hustling them all.

"People are very surprising, I think that as the clues unfold about who they are and that they are a CIA operative and they have puppy grooming business, it's like how is that the same person," he said.

This week, "The Sopranos" and mega-superstar Lady Gaga are clues to discovering The Hustler.

Viewers of the first season might notice a few small changes with season two.

"There's a few gameplay tweaks it's a little faster at the beginning, it's faster at the start, we get to know the contestants as we play the game," Ferguson said. "The first season we introduced everyone, everyone talked and then we started to play the game. But this we just start playing the game, and as we start playing the game, we get to know who everybody is. I think it's better, it works a little better."

Season two of "The Hustler" premieres Thursday, June 17 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimegame show
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Mark 'The Beast' Labbett takes on 'The Chase' as a new 'Chaser'
'The Bachelorette' returns as Katie Thurston looks for love
Re-create iconic looks from Freeform's 'The Bold Type'
Highmore, Chang talk about season 4 finale of 'The Good Doctor'
TOP STORIES
CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Thursday
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Mask mandate lifted in California but many will continue to mask up
Home-sharing is helping break the prison cycle in CA
Missing hiker rescued after 3-day search in San Bernardino Mountains
Person of interest sought after newborn abandoned in Lynwood
LA street vendors describe challenges to acquiring permits
Show More
2 men found dead in Hollywood, another transported to hospital
Los Angeles pools reopening during heat wave
Wildlife group racing to save pelicans mutilated along OC coast
LAPD chief says city keeping tents out of Echo Park Lake
More than 1 billion CVS data records accidentally exposed, researcher says
More TOP STORIES News