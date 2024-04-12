'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry and Theresa getting divorced

NEW YORK -- Sad news for Bachelor Nation. Beloved "Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry and Theresa announced that they are getting a divorce.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist married on live television just a few months ago on January 4.

ABC News' Juju Chang sat down with the pair to chat about their next chapter.

Both affectionately still told each other, "I love you," but agree it's time to "dissolve their marriage" just three months after their wedding.

"We just feel like its best for the happiness of each of us to live apart," Turner said.

You can watch more of their interview Friday on Nightline.

This is a developing story and will be updated