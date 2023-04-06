Crane topples over in Malibu; operator dies after becoming trapped between power lines

The operator of a crane who became trapped between power lines when the machine toppled over Wednesday evening in Malibu has died, authorities confirmed.

The incident happened near Las Flores Canyon and Gorge roads, just about a mile north of the Pacific Coast Highway.

The incident happened near Las Flores Canyon and Gorge roads, just about a mile north of the Pacific Coast Highway. The area was closed as crews worked to rescue the operator.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death Wednesday night.

AIR7 HD was above the scene at around 6 p.m. as the investigation was unfolding, which captured the crane on its side and the power lines lying on the street.

Southern California Edison crews also responded to the scene. It's unclear what caused the crane to tip over.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.