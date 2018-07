EMBED >More News Videos Two maps show the fire perimeter of the Cranston Fire, which has burned 11,500 acres and at least five homes in the Idyllwild area of Riverside County.

The Cranston Fire, in Riverside County's Idyllwild area, has grown to 12,300 acres on its third day of devastation amid hot, dry weather conditions.According to fire officials on Friday, approximately 6,000 people remain evacuated and 4,830 structures are threatened.The containment on the blaze increased to 16 percent by Friday evening.Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency and ordered California's Office of Emergency Services to provide government assistance to Riverside County Thursday, and suspended a one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance benefits for those unemployed as a result of the Cranston Fire.The blaze began about noon Wednesday as the result of arson, according to authorities. A Temecula man, 32-year-old Brandon N. McGlover, was later arrested and booked on five counts for allegedly igniting several fires in Riverside County. His bail was set at $1 million.The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted evacuations in the following areas:- Apple Canyon Area- Cedar Glen- Camp Scherman Girl Scout Camp- Fern Valley- Garner Valley- Hurkey Creek Area- Idyllwild- Lake Hemet Area- Mountain Center Community- Mt San Jacinto State Park- Pine CoveAn evacuation center has been setup at Banning High School (100 W. Westward Ave. Banning).Some 1,000 firefighters were at the scene east of Hemet, where the brushfire was burning along Highway 74, fueled by timber, brush, and chaparral as high as 6 feet.Two firefighters suffered unknown injuries.The fire also caused power outages for about 4,000 people in Idyllwild, according to SoCal Edison on Thursday. The community was shrouded in smoke as firefighters were concerned the blaze could make it into the area.The power outage affected businesses that remained open despite being under evacuation orders. One business owner went over his inventory and removed any items that had melted or gone bad because of the lack of electricity.But by Friday afternoon, most customers in the Idyllwild area had their power restored, according to Edison. Many in the Anza area remained without power.At Lake Hemet, the waterfront was empty of campers but helicopters and tankers populated the area, constantly gathering water to make drops on the blaze.The emergency personnel represented a slew of agencies, including Cal Fire, the Riverside and Los Angeles County fire departments and the San Bernardino National Forest agency.They were assisted by fire-retardant drops from air tankers and a decrease in wind conditions in the area on Friday.Brown's declaration also applied to Shasta County, where the Carr Fire has burned more than 44,000 acres and has taken the life of a Redding firefighter and bulldozer operator.HWY 74 from the City of Hemet to HWY 371 at Paradise CornerHWY 243 from Banning to intersection of HWY 243 and HWY 74Desert View TrailLittle Round Valley CampgroundLong Valley TrailMountain StationPalm Springs Aerial TramwayRound Valley CampgroundRound Valley TrailSan Jacinto Peak TrailStrawberry Junction CampgroundTamarack Valley CampgroundWellmans Divide TrailBlack Mountain Group CampgroundBoulder Basin CampgroundCedar Springs Trail 4EI7Dark Canyon CampgroundDeer Springs CampgroundDeer Springs Trail to Suicide Rock 3E17 to 3E33Devil's Slide TrailErnie Maxwell Scenic Trail 3E07Fern Basin CampgroundFobes Trail 4E04Fuller RidgeHumber ParkHurkey Creek CampgroundLake Fulmor Day Use AreaLake Hemet Picnic AreaLittle Round Valley CampgroundMarion Mountain CampgroundPacific Crest Trail (PCT) N of State Highway 74San Jacinto WildernessSeven Pines Trail 2E13Skunk Cabbage Trail 3E42South Ridge Trail 3E08Spitler Peak Trail 3E22Stone Creek Yellow Post SitesStrawberry CreekTahquitz Peak Fire LookoutResidents can call 951-358-7329 for direct assistance with moving animals.- Large animals can be dropped off to Dysart Equestrian Park - 2101 W Victory Ave in Banning.- Small Animals can also be dropped off at Dysart Equestrian Park - 2101 W. Victory Ave. in Banning. Animal Services will transfer them to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.- San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand in San Jacinto is accepting all animals, both domestic and large animals.- All animals (large and small) also accepted at San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.- Coachella Valley Animal Campus located at 72050 Pet Land Place in Thousand Palms is open for small animals only.