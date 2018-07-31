The danger of the Cranston Fire continues to dwindle as it reaches 89 percent containment Tuesday night.The 13,139-acre blaze burning in the Idyllwild area in Riverside County still threatens about 90 structures and 296 people remain evacuated. Those orders affect Mountain Center, Apple Canyon (Camp Ronald McDonald), Bonita Vista, Hurkey Creek and areas in Garner Valley north of Lake View Drive.Evacuation orders were lifted for Idyllwild, Fern Valley, Cedar Glen and Pine Cove, as well as the western part of Garner Valley up to Lake View Drive at the Lake Hemet Market.About 12 buildings were destroyed in the blaze and five others were damaged.The blaze erupted Thursday in the San Bernardino National Forest and quickly spread, prompting mandatory evacuations of nearby campgrounds and communities.Authorities also arrested 32-year-old Brandon N. McGlover on suspicion of setting multiple fires in the area, including the Idyllwild blaze. On Friday, he was charged with a total of 15 felony counts related to intentionally starting nine separate fires.If convicted as charged, McGlover faces a potential life sentence.