Five people were injured after a driver crashed off the 10 Freeway and hit a homeless encampment in the West Los Angeles area.

5 injured after car flies off 10 Freeway, crashes into homeless encampment in West LA area

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Five people were injured after a driver crashed off the 10 Freeway and hit a homeless encampment in the West Los Angeles area.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday near National Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the car went over an embankment from westbound lanes and landed into the encampment.

All five victims were rushed to the hospital. Three of them had to be extricated from the car and were transported in serious condition.

Additional details about the crash or the individuals injured were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.