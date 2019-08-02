Crash leaves car hanging on edge of Burbank parking structure

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews responded to a vehicle partially hanging over the side of a parking structure after a crash in Burbank Thursday night.Police and firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Hollywood Way at about 10:37 p.m.The vehicle had its front end partially hanging on the side of the garage on the second story of the structure.Burbank police tweeted the driver appeared to have a "medical issue." He was treated by paramedics and transported to a hospital to be checked on.Footage from AIR7 HD also showed the driver performing a field sobriety test. He was not arrested.The vehicle did not appear to have sustained significant damage and was later dragged back onto the platform.