Crash leaves car hanging on edge of Burbank parking structure

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews responded to a vehicle partially hanging over the side of a parking structure after a crash in Burbank Thursday night.

Police and firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Hollywood Way at about 10:37 p.m.

The vehicle had its front end partially hanging on the side of the garage on the second story of the structure.

Burbank police tweeted the driver appeared to have a "medical issue." He was treated by paramedics and transported to a hospital to be checked on.

Footage from AIR7 HD also showed the driver performing a field sobriety test. He was not arrested.

The vehicle did not appear to have sustained significant damage and was later dragged back onto the platform.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbanklos angeles countycrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Riverside police: 2 girls found safe in Utah after alleged abduction
Lancaster abuse case: Family of Anthony Avalos files lawsuit against DCFS
LADWP under fire for bulldozing protected plant
High avocado prices leading to phony guacamole
VIDEO: Group helps free passengers in O.C. crash
Jurupa Valley promotion: Make a cornhole toss, adopt a cat for free
Family of man fatally shot while camping files lawsuit
Show More
Disneyland has spook-tacular new treats for Halloween
EXCLUSIVE: Woman says treatment at I.E. Ulta burned her face
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Dozens injured in water park wave pool malfunction in China
Free blood tests offered to screen for lead poisoning
More TOP STORIES News