Adult pedestrian killed, child hurt before pickup truck slams into Mid-Wilshire apartment building

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pickup truck hit two pedestrians before slamming into an apartment building Tuesday morning in the Mid-Wilshire district of Los Angeles, leaving the woman dead and a 6-year-old girl critically injured, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old man, suffered moderate injuries in the crash, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. He and the girl were transported to a hospital.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. in the 6200 block of West Colgate Avenue.

A damaged pickup truck is seen outside an apartment building in Los Angeles after a fatal crash on April 25, 2023. KABC

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. She was not immediately identified.

Video from AIR7 HD showed the truck, with its front end mangled, on a grassy area just outside the two-story apartment building.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

