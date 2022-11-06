5 killed in fiery 2-car crash on PCH near Point Mugu; all lanes closed

POINT MUGU, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery two-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, authorities said.
The collision occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. near Point Mugu Rock, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers and firefighters arrived to find both vehicles engulfed in flames.
Five people were pronounced dead at the scene, a CHP spokesperson said. They were not immediately identified, and it was unclear how many victims were in each car.
PCH was closed in both directions as an investigation got underway.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.