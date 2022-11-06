5 killed in fiery 2-car crash on PCH near Point Mugu; all lanes closed

POINT MUGU, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery two-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. near Point Mugu Rock, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers and firefighters arrived to find both vehicles engulfed in flames.

Five people were pronounced dead at the scene, a CHP spokesperson said. They were not immediately identified, and it was unclear how many victims were in each car.

Firefighters worked to extinguish a car fire in Ventura County on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. OnScene

PCH was closed in both directions as an investigation got underway.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

