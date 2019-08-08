Truck slams into building revealing marijuana grow operation in South L.A.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- A truck slammed into a building in South Los Angeles revealing a marijuana grow operation.

The crash happened at Manchester Avenue near Kansas Avenue Wednesday. When fire crews and police arrived they found the truck but no sign of the driver.

Officers say the crash may have been on purpose in order to burglarize the location.

A witness says several men with guns ran away from the building.

There is no suspect information and no injuries were reported.
