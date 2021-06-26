Elderly woman killed, man hospitalized after car crashes into Crenshaw home at end of chase

CRENSHAW, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a home in Crenshaw at the end of a police chase Saturday morning.Firefighters responded to the crash in the 3900 block of South Buckingham Road just after 1:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.A natural gas line was severed in the crash, but a fire was not ignited, officials said.The car slammed into the side of the home, trapping an elderly couple inside. Two Los Angeles police officers suffered minor injuries in their attempt to rescue them but declined to be taken to a hospital.The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.The man was extricated and taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.The driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It's not clear what prompted the pursuit that resulted in the deadly crash.