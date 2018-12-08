EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4791506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The mural depicting influential African American figures in the Crenshaw District has been vandalized with swastikas.

Residents voiced their displeasure at a community meeting Friday in the Crenshaw District one week after a mural was defaced with swastikas.City leaders, law enforcement and residents discussed a wide range of issues, but the main focus was the swastikas that were plastered on a local mural depicting four Black Panther movement leaders.The lead detective on the case said there is evidence, but they're looking for witnesses to help them solve this hate crime."I do have video evidence of the immediate area around the wall where there is vehicle activity and pedestrian activity, and I can say with confidence that during that period, maybe a handful of people walked by," Det. Anthony Kong of the Los Angeles Police Department said.The "Our Mighty Contribution" mural located on Crenshaw Boulevard and Westmont Avenue was created 18 years ago and had never been damaged before.The artist behind the section of the wall that was defaced said the vandalism didn't last long."I heard about it at 8:30, 9 in the morning, and I was there about 10:30, 11 to begin the restoration," Enkone, the artist of the mural, said.Some community members believe the drawings were done by a hate group, emboldened by the current political climate."We have to self-protect. This is serious," Leimert Park resident Khalifa Bey said. "This is not just scribble. They have actually come down to our community and challenged us."Police do not have any suspects at this point in the investigation.