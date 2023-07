An 82-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run in Crenshaw where his grandson was also injured on Thursday night.

CRENSHAW, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An 82-year-old grandfather was killed in a hit-and-run in Crenshaw where his grandson was also injured on Thursday night.

The grandson, who is in his 40s, was taken to the hospital.

Police say the two were crossing West Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night when they were hit.

A passing driver saw them lying in the street and called for help.

Police do not have any information on the driver who hit the men.