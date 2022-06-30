LAPD searching for man accused of following woman, sexually assaulting her in Crenshaw

CRENSHAW, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was followed and sexually assaulted near a train station in Crenshaw, according to investigators, and police are asking the public's help in finding the suspect.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it happened Monday afternoon near Somerset Drive and Coliseum Street.The suspect followed the victim from the Expo/Crenshaw station and tackled her into bushes and sexually assaulted her, according to police.The victim began repeatedly yelling for help. That's when a bicyclist who was passing by noticed the attack and called police, according to investigators.The suspect then took off on foot and was last seen going northbound on Somerset Drive.Police have since released a photo of the suspect.He's being described as a Black male between 20 and 30 years old. He's about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds, police said.The suspect was seen wearing a black beanie, a black T-shirt with a white T-shirt underneath. He was also wearing black shorts, white socks, and black shoes and was carrying a gray backpack.