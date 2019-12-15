Search and rescue crew member found dead amid search for missing Irvine hiker in Mount Baldy

Search crews have been combing the region for any sign of Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati who has been missing for nearly one week. Search and Rescue officials said the team member who was searching for him became separated from his partner.
The team member was later found dead in the ice and snow, but investigators are working to figure out exactly what happened. San Bernardino authorities said search efforts for Mokkapati were suspended and remaining search crew members are being recalled as operations are "re-evaluated."
Several areas of Mount Baldy were placed under an emergency closure Thursday as crews continued to search for the 52-year-old hiker.
The temporary closures on Mount Baldy would remain in effect through Dec. 31 or until the search for the 52-year-old ends, according to officials with the Angeles National Forest.
Mokkapati has been missing after he and three other people went hiking Sunday, from the Village at Bear Flats to the Mount Baldy Summit.
During the hike, Mokkapati became separated from the group, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Friends alerted authorities once they arrived to their car.
Vigil held to pray for return of missing Irvine man on Mount Baldy on 4th day of search
Mokkapati's son, Shravan, says his father is an experienced hiker and goes on Mount Baldy on a regular basis. But he was only prepared for a day hike, not five days in the snow.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies are warning other hikers that conditions have gotten dangerous on the mountain. Even when there is no snow at the base of the mountain, up at higher elevations it's a much more dangerous situation, they say.
The emergency closure will not effect Mount Baldy Road and Mount Baldy Resort, but several other recreation sites and trails will be closed "to ensure every resource can be devoted to this critical search," officials said in a statement.
Friends say Mokkapati was last seen wearing a gray puffy jacket and gray pants.
Anyone with information regarding the search is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Fontana station.