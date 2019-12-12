Search continues for 4th day for missing Irvine man on Mount Baldy

By
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews continued to search Mount Baldy on Wednesday for a hiker from Irvine who went missing four days ago.

While there was no sign of Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati, the rescue crews came across four other hikers who had been stranded in the snow or injured.

"It was heartbreaking to find out it wasn't my father," said Shravan Mokkapati, the hiker's son. "But I know the volunteers are doing their best. They're doing whatever they can to help find my father."

The number of certified search-and-rescue volunteers that are available to take time off from their jobs to help with the search has dwindled since it began.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies are warning other hikers that conditions have gotten dangerous on the mountain. Even when there is no snow at the base of the mountain, up at higher elevations it's a much more dangerous situation, they say.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Wednesday night in Mokkapati's honor.

Mokkapati and three other people went hiking Sunday, from the Village at Bear Flats to the Mount Baldy Summit.

During the hike, the 52-year-old Mokkapati became separated from the group, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Friends alerted authorities once they arrived to their car.

Shravan says his father is an experienced hiker and goes on Mount Baldy on a regular basis.

Friends say Mokkapati was last seen wearing a gray puffy jacket and gray pants.

Anyone with information regarding the search is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Fontana station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount baldysan bernardino countyhikingmissing man
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAUSD plan stresses starting learning process shortly after birth
SoCal-Vegas high-speed train work could start next year
Housing rights advocates protest resident evictions in LA
Santa Ana woman recounts terrifying encounter with intruder
Popeyes releases new chicken sandwich-themed Christmas sweater
Mississippi mother says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room was hacked
Disneyland Resort debuts new attractions in 2020
Show More
U.S. Census Bureau recruiting 25,000 people in LA
Lawsuit: SAT, ACT are discriminatory
Maya Angelou, Tony Hawk added to CA Hall of Fame
USPS deadline looming for shipping Christmas gifts
Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic
More TOP STORIES News