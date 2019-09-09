Crews battle 'major emergency' structure fire in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 100 firefighters are battling a "major emergency" structure fire in downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning.The fire erupted in the 1900 block of East Seventh Street at about 12:10 a.m.Video showed smoke billowing into the air as flames tore through the roof of the one-story building.Firefighters went into a defensive posture and tackled the blaze from outside the burning building when the structure became unsound, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.As many as 186 firefighters were assigned to the scene.Three firefighters required medical attention and were taken to a hospital to be treated and evaluated. Two received non-life threatening injuries and one was treated for exhaustion.No other injuries were reported.It was not immediately known what caused the blaze.