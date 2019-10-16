Crews working to contain Saddle Ridge Fire in Porter Ranch area ahead of threatening strong winds

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another round of dangerous fire conditions is raising concerns in the San Fernando Valley, less than a week after the destructive Saddle Ridge Fire erupted.

The smell of smoke still lingers in the burn area, where the 8,300-acre blaze destroyed or damaged 107 structures and sent residents fleeing. Now, those who recently returned to their homes are facing the reality of more fire danger.

MORE: Saddle Ridge Fire evacuees return to destroyed, damaged homes as containment increases

High winds are expected to pick up again starting Thursday, increasing the risk for wildfires through the beginning of next week.

Containment of the deadly Saddle Ridge Fire was at 46% as of Wednesday morning as Los Angeles Fire crews continued to extend the perimeter line around the burned area.

The blaze erupted Oct. 10 around 9 p.m., charring land across the northern San Fernando Valley neighborhoods of Sylmar, Granada Hills and Porter Ranch. Tens of thousands of people rushed to safety as Santa Ana winds carried the flames.

Los Angeles Fire Department investigators said Monday the blaze began beneath a high-voltage transmission tower in Sylmar.

RELATED: Saddle Ridge Fire began under SoCal Edison transmission tower in Sylmar, investigators say

Scott Reiff in AIR7 HD took a closer look at areas affected by the intense fire using SkyMap7 technology.

EMBED More News Videos

AIR7 HD footage shows the destruction left by the Saddle Ridge Fire and all the homes saved as firefighters battled the intense blaze.



Footage shows the destruction left behind, along with the homes saved by firefighters.

The footage shows the blaze's path, from what investigators believe was the starting point to when it moved north and west as it jumped the 5 Freeway and threatened homes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
porter ranchlos angeleslos angeles countywindbrush firefiresaddle ridge firewildfire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed at Santa Barbara home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti to address homeless crisis
Good Samaritans help save driver from burning car in Riverside
Missing Sylmar family found at Mexico border
6.4-magnitude quake shakes southern Philippines
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
Democrats' 4th debate focuses on Trump impeachment, health care
Show More
SoCal winter 2019 outlook: less rain, warmer temps expected
Fire at NorCal energy facility sparks concern over gas price increase
LA City Council proceeds with rent increase, eviction moratorium
College survey finds high number of sexual assaults on campus
Calimesa mobile home park residents unable to return after fire
More TOP STORIES News