Crews working to contain Saddle Ridge Fire in Porter Ranch area ahead of threatening strong winds

The smell of smoke still lingers in the burn area, where the 8,300-acre blaze destroyed or damaged 107 structures and sent residents fleeing. Now, those who recently returned to their homes are facing the reality of more fire danger.
High winds are expected to pick up again starting Thursday, increasing the risk for wildfires through the beginning of next week.
Containment of the deadly Saddle Ridge Fire was at 46% as of Wednesday morning as Los Angeles Fire crews continued to extend the perimeter line around the burned area.
The blaze erupted Oct. 10 around 9 p.m., charring land across the northern San Fernando Valley neighborhoods of Sylmar, Granada Hills and Porter Ranch. Tens of thousands of people rushed to safety as Santa Ana winds carried the flames.
Los Angeles Fire Department investigators said Monday the blaze began beneath a high-voltage transmission tower in Sylmar.
Scott Reiff in AIR7 HD took a closer look at areas affected by the intense fire using SkyMap7 technology.
Footage shows the destruction left behind, along with the homes saved by firefighters.
The footage shows the blaze's path, from what investigators believe was the starting point to when it moved north and west as it jumped the 5 Freeway and threatened homes.