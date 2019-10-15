AIR7 HD surveys Saddle Ridge Fire's path of damage

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Scott Reiff in AIR7 HD took a closer look at areas affected by the destructive Saddle Ridge Fire using SkyMap7 technology.
Footage shows the destruction left by the Saddle Ridge Fire and all the homes saved as firefighters battled the intense blaze.
The footage shows the blaze's path, from what investigators believe was the starting point to when it moved north and west as it jumped the 5 Freeway and threatened homes.
Several homes were threatened after hillsides were charred.
AIR7 HD showed Porter Ranch homes that were saved from significant damage, but amid threatening conditions, other houses in the neighborhood were destroyed.
The blaze erupted last Thursday around 9 p.m., impacting the northern San Fernando Valley neighborhoods of Sylmar, Granada Hills and Porter Ranch. Tens of thousands of people rushed to safety as Santa Ana winds carried the flames.
Los Angeles Fire Department investigators said Monday the blaze began beneath a high-voltage transmission tower in Sylmar.
More than 8,000 acres have been burned and containment was at 44% going into early Monday morning.
