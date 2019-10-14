Saddleridge Fire

Saddle Ridge Fire evacuees return to destroyed, damages homes as containment increases

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As firefighters continued making progress on the Saddleridge Fire, which has burned nearly 8,000 acres in the northern San Fernando Valley, residents impacted by the deadly blaze returned to find remnants of their homes after dozens of structures were damaged or destroyed.

Residents were able to return home beginning Saturday evening, when evacuation orders were lifted as containment of the fire increased after it left one person dead, damaged or destroyed at least 75 structures structures and forced about 100,000 people from their homes in parts of Sylmar, Granada Hills and Porter Ranch.

Containment of the fire was at 43% and had burned 7,965 acres as of Monday.

Some residents returned to their neighborhoods to find their home in ruins.

From the street, it doesn't appear as though Porter Ranch resident Richard Reel's home sustained much damage.

But once on the inside, the true devastation is revealed. From the floor to the ceiling, the home was gutted by the fast-moving fire.

Reel and his wife left their home just before midnight Friday, when he saw the flames come up right to his property.

He described it as fire raining from the sky.

Reel says he and his wife - who have been married for nearly seven decades years - have lost everything after the blaze destroyed their home, which was full of antiques and a lifetime of memories.

"It's devastating. We've been married 67 years. A lot of history, a lot of antiques, raising kids, just gone in a flash," Reel said. "Just was so heartbreaking."

Another Porter Ranch family managed to grab passports, birth certificates and other documents before getting into their car and leaving. The man, who didn't want to be identified, said there were embers everywhere and didn't have time to get anything else. He left with the clothes on his back.

He said he's been getting great support from the community and his neighbors. He said he had moved into the neighborhood a few months ago and plans to rebuild after dealing with his insurance company.

MORE: 7-year-old Porter Ranch boy credited for alerting neighbors to evacuate during Saddleridge Fire

Officials said Monday three first responders were injured, including a firefighter who suffered a minor eye injury.

The Los Angeles Unified School District said that all schools would be open Monday. Community colleges that were affected by the fire were also planning to return to their regular schedules.

Officials with the South Coast Air Quality Management District are warning residents in the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Mountains and Santa Clarita Valley of unhealthy air quality that remains in effect through Monday.

Children and people with sensitivity to poor air quality should stay indoors "as much as possible even in areas where smoke, soot, or ash cannot be seen, or there is no smell of smoke," officials said.

The blaze erupted Thursday night around 9 p.m. in Sylmar, Granada Hills and Porter Ranch. The wind-driven fire led to the shutdown of multiple major freeways, including the 210 and 5. One witness said he saw the initial stage of the Saddleridge Fire burning at the base of a Southern California Edison transmission tower behind his Sylmar home Thursday night. The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MORE: Time lapse shows fast-moving Saddleridge Fire burning hillside in northern San Fernando Valley
EMBED More News Videos

A time lapse video shows the fast-moving Saddleridge Fire scorching a hillside in the Porter Ranch area, capturing the blaze's path of destruction over just a few hours.



*Subscribe to our YouTube channel
*Download the ABC7 app for news alerts
Click here for iOS devices | Click here for Android devices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sylmarlos angeleslos angeles countygranada hillsporter ranchbrush firefiresaddleridge fire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SADDLERIDGE FIRE
Saddleridge Fire: Singed rabbit recovering after fleeing from fire
7-year-old alerts neighbors to evacuate during Saddleridge Fire
Saddleridge Fire evacuations, road closures
All Saddleridge Fire evacuation orders lifted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uber passenger fatally struck by CHP vehicle on 101 Fwy
New CA law gives child sex abuse survivors more time to file lawsuits
New CA laws expand rights for undocumented immigrants
Mobile home park closed amid public health concerns after deadly fire
Saddleridge Fire: Singed rabbit recovering after fleeing from fire
Suspect surrenders in Sylmar after erratic CHP chase
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
Show More
Inglewood home prices soar 63 percent: Report
Creepy dolls and pickled snakes: Explore the spookiest art gallery in Long Beach
LA marks Indigenous Peoples Day with celebration
Texas officer who fatally shot woman in her own home resigns
South Korean pop star Sulli found dead at her home
More TOP STORIES News