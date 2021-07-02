Growing number of Americans concerned about crime, ABC News/Washington Post poll finds

WASHINGTON -- A new ABC News/Washington Post poll looks at how Americans feel about crime across the country.
Twenty-eight percent of respondents view crime as an "extremely serious" problem. That's the highest percentage in 20 years of polling.
As for the White House, just 38 percent of respondents say they approve of President Joe Biden's handling of crime and 48-percent say they disapprove.
So what can be done about it? Forty-six percent say we need stricter gun laws and 51-percent say we need stronger enforcement of the existing laws.
Fifty-five percent say we need more funding for police and 65 percent support using social workers to help police.
The largest percentage, 75 percent, say we need increased funding for economic opportunities in poor communities.
For the full poll results, click here.
