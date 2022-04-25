Memorial event in Whitter honors lives lost to crime, kicks off National Crime Victims' Rights Week

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Memorial event in Whitter honors lives lost to crime

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- People whose loved ones were killed by criminals gathered for an event over the weekend to honor their lives while simultaneously kicking off National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

Families gathered in Whittier Sunday for the annual memorial ceremony, complete with a display featuring photos of children and adults who were all victims of murder.

Those in attendance spoke of the importance of supporting each other and fighting for justice, with some getting emotional while talking about the pain of losing a loved one.

"I've been on this journey.. Going on six years since son was murdered and the pain is the same since day one," said one woman.

Those who spoke also included a Los Angeles County deputy district attorney who has prosecuted a number of high-profile child murder cases.

"We have to do whatever we can to help them. And victims include a lot of different individuals. They include so many people who are victimized in so many different ways, and I think we all need to come together and help them," said L.A. County prosecutor Jonathan Hatami.

EMBED More News Videos

The 5-year-old Pasadena boy was murdered by his father during a bitter custody battle. Now, five years later, his mother is now making sure the state protects children caught in a similar situation.



Among those at the gathering was Ana Estevez, of South Pasadena, whose 5-year-old son disappeared in April 2017. Her ex-husband later confessed to murdering his son.

This comes as victims' rights groups fight for tougher sentencing guidelines in Los Angeles County.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlos angeles countycrime fighterscrimevictimsfamily
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 women, toddler attacked by family dogs in Pico Rivera
Johnny Depp recording warns of 'bloodbath' if arguments escalate
Chris Rock's mom addresses Will Smith slapping her son at the Oscars
Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes to shut down
Workers at 2 SoCal Starbucks locations vote to form union
Man found shot to death in East LA; LASD seeks information from public
Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio
Show More
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Trump held in contempt over NY subpoena, will be fined $10K per day
SoCal to see hot temperatures Monday with most regions in the 80s, 90s
Family remembers 20-year-old killed outside North Hills strip club
Authorities investigate 'Plane Swap' stunt that ended with crash
More TOP STORIES News