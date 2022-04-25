Memorial event in Whitter honors lives lost to crime, kicks off National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Families gathered in Whittier Sunday for the annual memorial ceremony, complete with a display featuring photos of children and adults who were all victims of murder.
Those in attendance spoke of the importance of supporting each other and fighting for justice, with some getting emotional while talking about the pain of losing a loved one.
"I've been on this journey.. Going on six years since son was murdered and the pain is the same since day one," said one woman.
Those who spoke also included a Los Angeles County deputy district attorney who has prosecuted a number of high-profile child murder cases.
"We have to do whatever we can to help them. And victims include a lot of different individuals. They include so many people who are victimized in so many different ways, and I think we all need to come together and help them," said L.A. County prosecutor Jonathan Hatami.
Among those at the gathering was Ana Estevez, of South Pasadena, whose 5-year-old son disappeared in April 2017. Her ex-husband later confessed to murdering his son.
This comes as victims' rights groups fight for tougher sentencing guidelines in Los Angeles County.