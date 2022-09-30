Critics Choice Association announces inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema and Television

'Ms. Marvel,' Auli'i Cravalho, among those to be honored Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES -- The Critics Choice Association announced its inaugural celebration of Asian Pacific cinema and television will take place November 4 in Los Angeles. The celebration will honor emerging and established talent in front of and behind the camera.

The cast of the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel" will receive the Ensemble Award for Television.

Auli'i Cravalho will receive the Rising Star Award for Film for Hulu's "Crush."

Domee Shi, director and writer of Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" will receive the Animated Film Award.

In a statement, Critics Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said, "We are thrilled with the response from the studios and networks and their support in recognizing the outstanding talent from the Asian American Pacific Islander community at our inaugural Celebration."

The CCA also holds standalone celebrations for Latino and Black artists. And the Critics Choice Awards will take place January 15.

Here is the full list of inaugural honorees:

Icon Award

Actor James Hong (career achievement, most recently A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Trailblazer Award

Producer and director Karyn Kusama (career achievement, most recently Showtime's "Yellowjackets")

Director (Film)

Park Chan-wook (MUBI's "Decision to Leave")

Director (Television)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix's "Squid Game")

Animated Film Award

Director and writer Domee Shi (Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red")

Showrunner

Soo Hugh (Apple TV+'s "Pachinko")

Social Justice Award

Director and producer David Siev (IFC Films' "Bad Axe")

Actor (Film)

John Cho (Prime Video's "Don't Make Me Go")

Actor (Television)

Nick Mohammed (Apple TV's "Ted Lasso")

Actress (Television)

Zoe Chao (Apple TV+'s "The Afterparty")

Breakthrough Actor (Film)

Joel Kim Booster (Searchlight's "Fire Island")

Breakthrough Actress (Film)

Li Jun Li (Paramount's "Babylon")

Breakthrough Actress (Television)

Élodie Yung (Fox/Warner Bros. Television's "The Cleaning Lady")

Ensemble Award (Television)

Cast of Disney+'s "Ms. Marvel"

Rising Star (Film), presented by IMDbPro

Auli'i Cravalho (Hulu's "Crush")

Rising Star (Television), presented by IMDbPro

Park Eun-bin (Netflix's "Extraordinary Attorney Woo")