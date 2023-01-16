'Abbott Elementary' wins Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series | Full list of winners

Sheryl Lee Ralph, of "Abbott Elementary," won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" took home the top film award, while "Abbott Elementary" and "Better Call Saul" clinched best comedy and drama television series, respectively.

LOS ANGELES -- It was a starry night in Los Angeles in spite of repeated spates of rain on Sunday, as awards season continued with the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

The event, hosted by Chelsea Handler, saw celebrities come out in droves even though some -- like Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis -- had to stay home after catching Covid-19.

Michelle Pfeiffer took the stage to honor Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Kate Hudson presented the SeeHer Award to Janelle Monáe.

See below for a full list of winners, indicated in bold:

FILM

Best picture

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" *WINNER

"The Fabelmans"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"RRR"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Women Talking"

Best actor

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Tom Cruise, "Top Gun: Maverick"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale" *WINNER

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Best actress

Cate Blanchett, "Tár" *WINNER

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Danielle Deadwyler, "Till"

Margot Robbie, "Babylon"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best supporting actor

Paul Dano, "The Fabelmans"

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" *WINNER

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" *WINNER

Jessie Buckley, "Women Talking"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Janelle Monáe, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Best young actor/actress

Frankie Corio, "Aftersun"

Jalyn Hall, "Till"

Gabriel LaBelle, "The Fabelmans" *WINNER

Bella Ramsey, "Catherine Called Birdy"

Banks Repeta, "Armageddon Time"

Sadie Sink, "The Whale"

Best acting ensemble

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" *WINNER

"The Woman King"

"Women Talking"

Best director

James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Damien Chazelle, "Babylon"

Todd Field, "Tár"

Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" *WINNER

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"

Gina Prince-Bythewood, "The Woman King"

S. S. Rajamouli, "RRR"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Best original screenplay

Todd Field, "Tár"

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" *WINNER

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, "The Fabelmans"

Charlotte Wells, "Aftersun"

Best adapted screenplay

Samuel D. Hunter, "The Whale"

Kazuo Ishiguro, "Living"

Rian Johnson, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, "She Said"

Sarah Polley, "Women Talking" *WINNER

Best cinematography

Russell Carpenter, "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Roger Deakins, "Empire of Light"

Florian Hoffmeister, "Tár"

Janusz Kaminski, "The Fabelmans"

Claudio Miranda, "Top Gun: Maverick" *WINNER

Linus Sandgren, "Babylon"

Best production design

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara, "The Fabelmans"

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, "Elvis"

Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino, "Babylon" *WINNER

Best editing

Tom Cross, "Babylon"

Eddie Hamilton, "Top Gun: Maverick"

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Paul Rogers, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" *WINNER

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, "Elvis"

Monika Willi, "Tár"

Best costume design

Ruth E. Carter, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" *WINNER

Jenny Eagan, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Shirley Kurata, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Catherine Martin, "Elvis"

Gersha Phillips, "The Woman King"

Mary Zophres, "Babylon"

Best hair and makeup

"Babylon"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis" *WINNER

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Whale"

Best visual effects

"Avatar: The Way of Water" *WINNER

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"RRR"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Best comedy

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Bros"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" *WINNER

"Triangle of Sadness"

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent"

Best animated feature

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" *WINNER

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"

"Wendell & Wild"

Best foreign language film

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Argentina, 1985"

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

"Close"

"Decision to Leave"

"RRR" *WINNER

Best song

"Carolina," Taylor Swift ("Where the Crawdads Sing")

"Ciao Papa," Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio")

"Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga and Bloodpop ("Top Gun: Maverick")

"Lift Me Up," Tems, Ludwig Gransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

"Naatu Naatu," Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj ("RRR") *WINNER

"New Body Rhumba," Pat Mahoney, James Murphy, Nancy Whang ("White Noise")

Best score

Alexandre Desplat, "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

Michael Giacchino, "The Batman"

Hildur Gunadóttir, "Tár" *WINNER

Hildur Gunadóttir, "Women Talking"

Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"

John Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Television

Best drama series

"Andor"

"Bad Sisters"

"Better Call Saul" *WINNER

"The Crown"

"Euphoria"

"The Good Fight"

"House of the Dragon"

"Severance"

"Yellowstone"

Best actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Diego Luna, "Andor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" *WINNER

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Antony Starr, "The Boys"

Best actress in a drama series

Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight"

Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone"

Zendaya, "Euphoria" *WINNER

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Andre Braugher, "The Good Fight"

Ismael Cruz Córdova, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"

Michael Emerson, "Evil"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul" *WINNER



John Lithgow, "The Old Man"

Matt Smith, "House of the Dragon"

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Milly Alcock, "House of the Dragon"

Carol Burnett, "Better Call Saul"

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus" *WINNER

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Audra McDonald, "The Good Fight"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

Quinta Brunson arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Best comedy series

"Abbott Elementary" *WINNER

"Barry"

"The Bear"

"Better Things"

"Ghosts"

"Hacks"

"Reboot"

"Reservation Dogs"

Best actor in a comedy series

Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Keegan-Michael Key, "Reboot"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" *WINNER

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

Best actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Renée Elise Goldsberry, "Girls5eva"

Devery Jacobs, "Reservation Dogs"

Jean Smart, "Hacks" *WINNER

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Brandon Scott Jones, "Ghosts"

Leslie Jordan, "Call Me Kat"

James Marsden, "Dead to Me"

Chris Perfetti, "Abbott Elementary"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry" *WINNER

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Paulina Alexis, "Reservation Dogs"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Marcia Gay Harden, "Uncoupled"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Annie Potts, "Young Sheldon"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary" *WINNER

Best limited series

"The Dropout" *WINNER

"Gaslit"

"The Girl from Plainville"

"The Offer"

"Pam & Tommy"

"Station Eleven"

"This Is Going to Hurt"

"Under the Banner of Heaven"

Best movie made for television

"Fresh"

"Prey"

"Ray Donovan: The Movie"

"The Survivor"

"Three Months"

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" *WINNER

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Ben Foster, "The Survivor"

Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Samuel L. Jackson, "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" *WINNER

Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"

Ben Whishaw, "This is Going to Hurt"

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Lily James, "Pam & Tommy"

Amber Midthunder, "Prey"

Julia Roberts, "Gaslit"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "The First Lady"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout" *WINNER

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Murray Bartlett, "Welcome to Chippendales"

Domhnall Gleeson, "The Patient"

Matthew Goode, "The Offer"

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird" *WINNER

Ray Liotta, "Black Bird"

Shea Whigham, "Gaslit"

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Claire Danes, "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Dominique Fishback, "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey"

Betty Gilpin, "Gaslit"

Melanie Lynskey, "Candy"

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" *WINNER

Juno Temple, "The Offer"

Best foreign language series

"1899"

Borgen"

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo"

"Garcia!"

"The Kingdom Exodus"

"Kleo"

"My Brilliant Friend"

"Pachinko" *WINNER

"Tehran"

Best animated series

"Bluey"

"Bob's Burgers"

"Genndy Tartakovsky's Pripmleal"

"Harley Quinn" *WINNER

"Star Trek: Lower Decks"

"Undone"

Best talk show

"The Amber Ruffin Show"

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"The Kelly Clarkson Show"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" *WINNER

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"

Best comedy special

"Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune"

"Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel"

"Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual"

"Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth"

"Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special" *WINNER

"Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early"

