Crossing guard dies after being struck by car in Valley Glen

By ABC7.com staff
VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A crossing guard who was struck by a driver Monday in Valley Glen has died, police say.

Delia Huerta, 57, of Sun Valley was struck Monday just after 7 a.m. in the 13400 block of Vanowen Street.

A teen girl was also struck by the vehicle and suffered broken bones. Both were taken to a regional trauma center and police say Huerta died early Tuesday.

The driver of the sedan that struck them was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The cause and circumstances of the collision are under investigation.
