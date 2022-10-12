An inside look at the sleek new renovations and upgrades to Crypto.com Arena

This is just stage one of AEG's three stage plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to renovate the Crypto.com Arena over the next three years.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From new food, new bars and new grab and go marketplaces, there will be a lot to see at Crypto.com Arena for a game this upcoming season.

"If you lived in a house for 23 years, you would absolutely upgrade and renovate over that period of time. An arena is no different, especially one that has 250 events a year," said Michael Roth the VP of communications for AEG.

New food options include local favorite Dirt Dogs and tastes from different Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Crypto.com Arena is adding grab-and-go marketplaces with Amazon technology where you can scan your credit card, grab a snack and walk out -- all without going to the register.

"Crypto.com is one of our great partners, and they really wanted to push technology in this space," said Danielle Snyder a Guest Experience Visionary for AEG. "This is one of the ways we can offer a great guest amenity and at the same time using new technology that's really taking care of what our guests want."

One of the new amenities is a new sports bar that is exclusive to the Lakers and Kings season ticket members. It is open to the public during Clippers games and concerts for food and drinks before, during, and after the game.

"Impact Sports Bar and Grill was a natural place that we saw that could easily become an exclusive place for our season ticket members to really, really enjoy that space that felt private and special and elevated," Snyder said.

Also upgraded is the Champions club that's twice the size of the previous champions room featuring all inclusive food and drinks for guests. AEG, the owning company of the Crypto.com Arena, says it was time to update the building for an L.A. market that has several competitive entertainment options.

"We needed to upgrade this building. We felt the bones were fantastic," said Lee Zeidman the President of Crypto.com Arena. "It's been maintained magnificently by the men and women who work here, very proud of those people who maintain it, and we felt it was time to 'keep up with the Joneses' as it relates to what they're doing."

