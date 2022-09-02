Crypto.com sues woman who mistakenly received $7M refund, spent it

Crypto.com is suing a woman in Australia after the company accidentally refunded her $7 million instead of $68.

Crypto.com is suing a woman in Australia for about $7 million U.S. dollars

The company meant to refund her $100 Australian dollars, which amounts to around $68 U.S. dollars, as she requested. Instead, they mistakenly sent her $10.5 million Australian dollars.

It took Crypto.com about seven months to realize the mistake, but the woman says she'd already spent or transferred the money.

A judge recently ruled in Crypto.com's favor, saying she'd have to return the money, along with interest.

The case heads back to court next month for the next steps.