Authorities with California State University, Northridge and Los Angeles police are urging women who may have been victims of sexual assault by a suspect who was recently arrested to come forward.On Friday, the CSUN Police Department and LAPD held a press conference announcing the arrest of Davis Moreno-Jaime, who is suspected of sexually assaulting multiple women. Authorities said the first known case happened in April 2017 and continued until July 2018.CSUN police Chief Anne Glavin said Moreno-Jaime is known to the CSUN community and was an athlete on suspension. He was arrested Friday on the campus around 12:30 p.m.Glavin urged anyone whether they're part of the campus community or not to come forward if they may have been a victim of sexual assault."It does not matter where the crime occurred, please just walk into one or the other police departments and report what happened," she said. "We want to hear your story on what happened. We are committed to helping you in any way that we can."LAPD Capt. Bryan Lium said Moreno-Jaime is suspected of multiple sexual assaults that happened within the department's Devonshire division, at CSUN and outside of Los Angeles County.Authorities did not provide details on the crimes, how many victims there were, the victims' ages or genders, or how Moreno-Jaime was connected to the crimes.According to information on a CSUN athletics page, Moreno-Jaime played on the men's soccer team, graduated from Redlands High School and is a sophomore at the university. He is 19 years old, according to the birthday on the page, and a business marketing major.The investigation is ongoing.If anyone may be a victim, they are urged to contact CSUN police at (818) 677-6919, LAPD at (818) 832-0609, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.