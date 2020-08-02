Data stolen in cyberattack targeting Cal State Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials at Cal State Northridge confirm the school was targeted in an attempted cyberattack.They say a hacker tried placing ransomware on third-party software used by the university - and ended up grabbing some customer data.CSUN officials say the third-party company paid the hacker to delete the stolen data, but the university can't confirm the data was released.Students were alerted to track their accounts and credit records.