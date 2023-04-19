CSUN to celebrate hip-hop's 50th anniversary with free event featuring live performances

Cal State Northridge is gearing up for a free, all-day celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. There will be dance battles, graffiti installations and live performances.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cal State Northridge is gearing up for a free, all-day celebration on Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The event will take place on campus at the Soraya Performing Arts Center, and the public is invited.

Things will kick off at 10 a.m., with dance battles, graffiti installations and live performances.

There will also be a rare, one-on-one interview with music journalist, radio personality and hip-hop historian Sway Calloway.

For more information and details on how to register for the event, visit CSUN's website.