CSUN car show to celebrate lowrider culture with cars, performances and vendors

Things will be going "low and slow" on Saturday, June 24, at California State University, Northridge as the school hosts its first car show featuring lowrider vehicles, performances and vendors.

The event features an exhibit in the library that provides insight on lowrider culture and history.

"I'm really excited because I know it's going to be a really good turnout. there's going to be a lot of traffic out here," said lowrider Peter Becerra.

This is the first time CSUN will have a show like this on campus. The main attraction will be the up to 40 lowrider cars on display.

"We're hosting this event because we have an amazing exhibit at our library that looks at lowrider culture in Southern California and it's called, The Politics of Low & Slow. So, we're doing this event as a closing celebration, a summer celebration of low riding," said CSUN Chicana/o professor Dr. Denise Sandoval.

"To see it being portrayed at the school, it's more of a reason to participate and come and see the cars," said student Beatriz Becerra.

The lowrider culture started after World War II in the 1950s and '60s. And since then, its popularity has grown around the world.

"The history really post World War II, was really a time in the United States where people were using their cars for fun, to express their identity," Sandoval said. "But I think for the Mexican American community here in L.A. and the African American community, lowriding became a way to tell our Los Angeles story using our cars, the aesthetics."

Lowrider cars are often classified by their custom designs, hydraulics and wheels. Alejandro Vega does custom paint jobs for lowriders and his car will be on display at the event.

"I started getting into lowriders and that's how I started to do all the painting, custom work and just creating a lot of different things," said Vega.

Many lowriders say it's not just the car that's extraordinary, it's the community.

"It's a family thing. Everybody goes together, everybody hangs out together" Peter Becerra said.

The event is free on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"Not only do we have a car show that people can experience, but the library will be open for the event. And so we encourage to come to the CSUN library on the second floor," Sandoval said.

