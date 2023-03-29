New surveillance video captured a pair of armed robbers tormenting a 7-Eleven cashier as they took the cash in the store's registers.

Surveillance video shows armed robbers torment cashier as they steal from register in Culver City

The incident occurred around last Friday around 11 p.m. at 10638 Culver Blvd. in Culver City.

Police say a pair of thieves entered the store wearing ski masks and walked around before rushing the counter.

One of the robbers pulled out a silver semi-automatic handgun and pointed at the cashier, and then demanded she open the registers. The other robber walked behind the counter and removed cash from the registers.

The thieves got away with $90.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Culver City Police Department's Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316, or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.