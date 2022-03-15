Camera captures man in Glendale allegedly breaking into home; family heirloom stolen, police say

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was caught on home security video allegedly trying to break into a home in Culver City.Officers responded to an early morning burglary call on Vinton Avenue on March 5.The victim told officers she woke up to noises coming from her closet. When she went to open it, the suspect ran past her and out the front door.He got away with a family heirloom watch, according to officials.Detectives used the video to track down the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Marvin Lemon.Lemon was on parole for robbery, and was wanted by the LAPD for another robbery, detectives say. He was arrested a few days later, and pleaded not guilty.Lemon is due in court again next week, and bail is set at over $1 million dollars.The investigation is ongoing.